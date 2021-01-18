Masa Saito



Real Name: Masanori Saito

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 265 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 1, 1942

Date of Death: July 14, 2018

Hometown: Tokyo, Japan

Pro Debut: June 3, 1965

Retired: February 14, 1999

Trained By: Hiro Matsuda & Toyonobori

Finishing Move: Saito Suplex

Biography

– Saito competed in freestyle wrestling for Japan in the 1964 Summer Olympics, he placed seventh.

– Saito was nicknamed Mr. Torture. He was also known as Assassin #3, Pirate & the Unknown Soldier.

– Titles & Accolades held by Saito include the AWA World Heavyweight Championship

– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2008)

– IWGP Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (6x)

– NWA Beat the Champ Television Championship (2x)

– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship (5x)

– NWA Florida Television Championship

– NWA Florida United States Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA North American Tag Team Championship

– NWA Pacific Coast Heavyweight Championship

– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)

– NWA Wrestle Birmingham Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– Tokyo Sports awarded Saito with the Service Award (1999) & Special Grand Prize (1987)

– Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (2009)

– WWF Tag Team Championship (2x)

– July 14, 2018, Saito passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.