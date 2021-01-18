Masa Saito
Real Name: Masanori Saito
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 265 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 1, 1942
Date of Death: July 14, 2018
Hometown: Tokyo, Japan
Pro Debut: June 3, 1965
Retired: February 14, 1999
Trained By: Hiro Matsuda & Toyonobori
Finishing Move: Saito Suplex
Biography
– Saito competed in freestyle wrestling for Japan in the 1964 Summer Olympics, he placed seventh.
– Saito was nicknamed Mr. Torture. He was also known as Assassin #3, Pirate & the Unknown Soldier.
– Titles & Accolades held by Saito include the AWA World Heavyweight Championship
– George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2008)
– IWGP Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (6x)
– NWA Beat the Champ Television Championship (2x)
– NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Florida Tag Team Championship (5x)
– NWA Florida Television Championship
– NWA Florida United States Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA North American Tag Team Championship
– NWA Pacific Coast Heavyweight Championship
– NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– NWA Vancouver Canadian Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA World Tag Team Championship (2x)
– NWA Wrestle Birmingham Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– Tokyo Sports awarded Saito with the Service Award (1999) & Special Grand Prize (1987)
– Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (2009)
– WWF Tag Team Championship (2x)
– July 14, 2018, Saito passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.