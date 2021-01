Marianna Komlos



Real Name: Marianna Komlos

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 134 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 3, 1969

Date of Death: September 26, 2004

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia (Canada)

Pro Debut: May 1999

Retired: 2000

Biography

– Marianna was a former bodybuilder, wrestler & fitness model.

– Marianna won the 1996 Gators Classic, 1997 British Columbia Championship & the 1997 Women’s Extravaganza.

– Marianna appeared on the covers of Muscle & Fitness (Sept. 1997), Flex (Nov. 1997), Women’s Physique World (Dec. 1997) & Natural Bodybuilding & Fitness.

– Marianna also was known as Mrs. Cleavage.

– December 1, 2000, Marianna lost to Mean Mad Midget but she would defeat Chi Chi Cruz at the same NHB event.

– September 26, 2004, Marianna sadly passed away from breast cancer.