Ludvig Borga
Real Name: Tony Christian Halme
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 300 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 6, 1963
Date of Death: January 8, 2010
Hometown: Helsinki, Finland
Resided: Helsinki, Finland
Pro Debut: 1989
Retired: March 2003
Trained By: Verne Gagne
Finishing Move: Torture Rack
Biography
– Aside from wrestling, Halme was a politician, athlete, author, actor & singer.
– Halme was well known as Ludvig Borga but also went by The Viking & Finland Thor. He was nicknamed Terminator & The Hellraiser from Helsinki.
– Halme held the CWA World Heavyweight Championship & the IWGP Tag Team Championship
– January 8, 2010, Halme passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.