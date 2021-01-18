Ludvig Borga



Real Name: Tony Christian Halme

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 300 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 6, 1963

Date of Death: January 8, 2010

Hometown: Helsinki, Finland

Resided: Helsinki, Finland

Pro Debut: 1989

Retired: March 2003

Trained By: Verne Gagne

Finishing Move: Torture Rack

Biography

– Aside from wrestling, Halme was a politician, athlete, author, actor & singer.

– Halme was well known as Ludvig Borga but also went by The Viking & Finland Thor. He was nicknamed Terminator & The Hellraiser from Helsinki.

– Halme held the CWA World Heavyweight Championship & the IWGP Tag Team Championship

– January 8, 2010, Halme passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.