LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

– We’re live on the USA Network as Tom Phillips welcomes us to The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to a video with Randy Orton, who is wearing an old school lucha-style mask on his face to cover the burns suffered in the fireball attack by Alexa Bliss last week. Orton talks about fire and about how he held Bliss’ fate in his hands three weeks ago. On the big screen we see a replay of Orton holding the match over Bliss three weeks ago at the end of the show.

We see Orton standing in an empty ring now. He talks about how his hate was redirected to the next lamb, Triple H, until Bliss had to interrupt during last week’s match. And now look at me, Orton says. This is the damnation he receives for showing compassion to Bliss before? Orton says he hasn’t been able to sleep because all he sees is the fireball coming at his face when he closes his eyes. We see a replay of last week’s fireball attack. Orton’s skin that is visible in the holes of the mask looks burnt and chapped. Orton goes on and says he’s wearing the mask to protect himself, but also to shield everyone else from the horror he endured. We see Orton watching a replay of how he rolled around in pain last week.

Orton says despite the agony he felt, he considers himself lucky. He came away with first degree burns, which could’ve been worse. The fireball could’ve disfigured his entire face forever. Orton doesn’t blame Bliss, he blames The Fiend. We see a replay of Orton burning “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE TLC. Orton says there’s no doubt that The Fiend is responsible for this. Bliss was merely the vehicle and he knows exactly what The Fiend wants – that’s to stop Orton from achieving the inevitable. We see a replay of Orton winning the 2009 Royal Rumble, and again in 2017. Orton knows everyone in the locker room enjoyed seeing his face burnt to a crisp, knowing their biggest threat may have been eliminated from the Royal Rumble. Orton says you could chop off all his limbs but that wouldn’t stop him from winning The Rumble. He vows to remain in the match. Orton says he can only compete as long as he can tolerate the pain but the funny thing is, he enjoys the pain. It fuels his every move.

Orton pulls out a match now. He says everyone can thank The Fiend when he burns their Royal Rumble dreams, and goes on to main event WrestleMania 37. Orton strikes the match, stares at the flame, and then blows it out to end the segment.

– The announcers reveal that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will be on The Dirt Sheet tonight. Also, Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka will take place in a non-title match.

– We see how WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair helped Lacey Evans defeat his daughter, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, last week. We see footage of Ric and Lacey arriving to the building earlier today. Charly Caruso stopped them for comments and asked about people speculating on their relationship. Evans said that is even beneath Caruso to ask, comparing her to TMZ. Evans tells Caruso to have respect when asking Flair questions because he’s a legend. Evans says Flair was just living up to being “The Dirtiest player In the Game” last week, and she’s just learning from him. Evans asks Caruso t excuse her as she’s arranged for Peyton Royce to knock The Queen off her throne.

Charlotte Flair vs. Peyton Royce

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair down the ramp. Peyton Royce suddenly attacks her from behind on the ramp and beats her down. Flair ends up in the ring, standing tall to try and recover and wait on Royce. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell hits. Flair strikes first and unloads, beating Royce down in the corner. Royce turns it around and stomps away. Flair comes back with a takedown, wailing away on Royce again. They tumble to the floor and Flair nails a big chop, and another as the referee counts. Flair brings it back in the ring but Royce rolls right back out the other side. Flair follows and Royce tries to fight back but gets slammed face-first into the announce table.

Flair chases Royce back in the ring, back out, and again. Flair with big chops on the floor. Royce moves and Flair chops the ring post, then gets sent face-first into the post. Royce brings it back in the ring for a close 2 count. Royce grounds Flair on the mat and rag-dolls her some. Flair makes a comeback and slams Royce into the turnbuckles a few times. Flair misses in the corner and Royce slams her on her head for a 2 count.

Royce shows some frustration now. Royce kicks Flair in the back a few times. Royce takes Flair face-first back to the corner. More back and forth now. Flair with a roll-up for 2. Royce runs into a big right hand. Flair drives Royce into the mat for a 2 count as The Nature Boy’s music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to the stage. Flair struts on the stage and then introduces Evans, who comes out wearing one of Ric’s robes.

A distracted Charlotte turns around to a big kick from Royce. Peyton covers for the pin but Flair kicks out at 2. We go back to commercial.

Back from the beak and Flair fights Royce off from the corner. Flair rolls Royce for 2. More back and forth between the two. Royce stuns with a kick from the apron. Flair catches Royce with a backbreaker and a shot into the turnbuckle face-first. Royce kicks out at 2 just in time. Flair charges with a big boot to knock Royce off the apron to the floor.

Flair yells out to dare Evans to come to the ring. Mace vs. Xavier is confirmed for later. The referee counts but Royce rushes back in to Flair stomping away on her. Royce counters and softens up Flair’s knee now. Royce with a big elbow and more strikes in the middle of the ring. Royce drops Flair with a kick for a close 2 count. Flair counters a suplex, hits the chop block and goes to work on the knee while Royce is down. Flair applies the Figure Four and bridges it to the Figure Eight in the middle of the ring. Royce taps out for the finish.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the bell, Flair keeps the Figure Eight locked in past the referee’s count. He tries to get her to break it but she keeps the hold applied as Royce screams out. Flair finally lets go and stands tall as her arm is raised.

– Tom hypes Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for tonight. Asuka has also been invited to Alexa’s Playground.

– The Hurt Business walks past Riddle in the back. He jokingly compliments on their suits. Lashley tells the others he’s got this and they walk off. Lashley says he likes Riddle’s flip-flops but heard they’re bad for your feet. Riddle isn’t sure where Lashley would’ve heard that. Lashley shows him and stomps on his foot, bringing Riddle down. Lashley walks off as an angry Riddle threatens him, saying this foot will be up Lashley’s ass later tonight. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Riddle is in the locker room with Lucha House Party. Riddle has his foot up and insists he will be good to go for tonight’s six-man match, all he needs to do is tape the foot up.

– We see Mustafa Ali’s Twitter promo from earlier today, sending a strong message to Kofi Kingston over their history from 2019. Ali is going to hurt Xavier Woods to get back at Kofi, who is at home with a jaw injury.

Xavier Woods vs. Mace

We go back to the ring and out comes Xavier Woods to a pop. Out next comes RETRIBUTION – Mace with Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Slapjack and Reckoning.

Ali and Woods have words before the match. Woods drops Ali with a right hand for a big pop. Mace and the others are ready to attack but Ali holds them back as fans cheer Woods on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mace backs Woods into the corner as the bell rings. Mace sends Woods into the corner but misses as Woods ducks and moves. The same happens in the opposite corner. Woods rocks Mace and mounts him in the corner but gets knocked off, and again. Mace catches Woods in mid-move and drives him into the mat with a big chokeslam. Woods kicks out at 2. Mace picks Woods off the mat and shoves him into the corner, then splashes him as Ali barks at ringside.

Mace with a running knee to the back in the corner for another 2 count. Mace grounds Woods on the mat now, using a fish hook on his mouth. Woods fights up and out. Woods fights back with strikes now. Woods with big chops. Mace rocks him with a big right hand. Woods runs the ropes and ducks, then dropkicks the knee to bring Mace down to one knee. Woods unloads with elbows and more shots to the back of the neck. Woods goes for the Honor Roll but Mace catches him in mid-move. Woods keep fighting and hits an enziguri to knock Mace to the floor.

Ali encourages Mace to get back to the apron. Woods charges with a baseball slide kick under Mace, sending Ali to the announce table. Ali yells at RETRIBUTION at ringside and calms them down. He tells them to do “it” now. T-BAR and Slapjack circle the ring as Mace goes back in and levels Woods. Woods with a big but botched tilt-a-whirl sideslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Mace

– After the match, the music hits as Mace stands tall and RETRIBUTION joins him. Ali kneels down to the camera and taunts Kofi Kingston, telling him to get well soon. RETRIBUTION heads to the back as Woods slowly recovers on the mat.

– We see Asuka walking backstage. Sarah Schreiber approaches and asks her about being invited to Alexa Bliss’ Playground. Asuka simply says she doesn’t know. We get a replay of Bliss hitting the fireball on Randy Orton last week. Asuka says Bliss has a dark side. Asuka walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and they air the video from this past weekend, featuring Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and other Superstars announcing WrestleMania 37 for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and April 11 of this year, WrestleMania 38 for April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and WrestleMania 39 for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023.

– We go back to the ring for another Alexa’s Playground segment as Alexa Bliss makes her way out. Bliss sits on one of her swings and welcomes everyone.

Bliss wants to address Randy Orton first. She only came out last week to talk to Orton, clear the air, but things got a little… heated. Bliss laughs. Bliss says if Orton needs a good suggestion on sunblock, just ask. She’s happy to see him in good spirits. Bliss goes on and says tonight she has a very special guest on Alexa’s Playground. She introduces Asuka and out comes one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and the RAW Women’s Champion.

