Impact announces match for tomorrow night

Jan 18, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Eric Young vs. Rhino has been announced for tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Young vs. Rhino was made after Young, Joe Doering and Cody Deaner defeated Rhino, Tommy Dreamer and Cousin Jake in an Old School Rules match at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

This will be a rematch from the Final Resolution 2020 event on December 12, which saw Young defeat Rhino.

Young, Deaner and Doering are now using “Violent By Design” as their stable name.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s post-Hard To Kill edition of Impact on AXS TV.

