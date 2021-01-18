Goldberg and Drew McIntyre returning to Raw next week, Gillberg appears on The Dirt Sheet

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg are returning to RAW for next Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home show.

WWE confirmed during tonight’s RAW that the two top stars will be back for next week’s show. Next Monday’s RAW will be the final red brand show before Goldberg and McIntyre meet for the title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

McIntyre has been off RAW for the past two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Like last week, McIntyre did appear on tonight’s show via pre-recorded message from his home. McIntyre noted tonight that he is feeling better from the initial coronavirus diagnosis, and will be back next week.

Goldberg has not appeared live on RAW since the Legends Night episode on January 4, which is the last night McIntyre was there live. That is the same night Goldberg challenged McIntyre to the title match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight’s RAW did feature a segment where The Miz and John Morrison hosted The Dirt Sheet with Duane “Gillberg” Gill, and a Fake Drew McIntyre character. The segment ended with Miz and Morrison promising that both McIntyre and Goldberg will lose at the Royal Rumble because Miz plans on cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot.

Stay tuned for more on Goldberg vs. McIntyre and next week’s RAW. Below are a few shots from tonight’s related segments: