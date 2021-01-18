Dante Caballero

Real Name: Edgardo A. Colón

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Orocovis, Puerto Rico

Resides: Washington DC

Pro Debut: April 9, 2016

Trained By: Star Roger & El Olímpíco

Finishing Move: Crossface

Biography

– Dante is nicknamed The Pride of Puerto Rico.

– August 5, 2016, Dante lost to Clay Reynolds at PCW Fair Warning.

– September 17th, Dante defeated Q at WDWA The Take Over.

– December 3rd, Dante defeated Lio Rush at MCW Seasons Beatings ’16.

– January 14, 2017, Dante defeated The Bruiser at WDWA New Year’s Revolution.

– January 21st, Los Hermanos de Sangre (Dante & Gran Diablo) defeated Chazz Rockwell & Clay Reynolds at PCW The Art of War.

– January 28th, Dante defeated Brandon Scott at MCW Broken Anniversary MMXVII.

– February 11th, Dante won a 4-Way at WDWA Valentine’s Vengeance.

– March 5th, Dante defeated Brandon Scott to win the vacant MCW Rage Television Title.

– April 8th, Los Hermanos de Sangre lost to Fenix Fury & Nui Tofiga at PCW Flashpoint.

– April 22nd, Dante defended the MCW Rage Television Title in a 5-Way.

– July 15th, Dante lost the title to Maxwell Jacob Feinstein in a 3-Way.

– December 1st, The Cartel (Dante & Joe Keys) defeated Guns for Hire (Paul Jordane & Bill Collier) for the MCW Tag Team Titles.

– February 10, 2018, Dante competed in the CZW Rumble.

– March 24th, The Cartel lost the MCW Tag Team Titles to Bobby & Robby.

– April 21st, The Cartel won a Bunkhouse Stampede match at MCW Tribute to the Legends ’18.

– May 19th, Dante defeated Jaxon Stone at PPW It Ain’t Easy.

– July 14th, Dante competed in the final Elimination 6-Way of the MCW Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XVIII.

– July 14th, Dante defeated The Bruiser to win the MCW Heavyweight Title.

– August 25th, Dante competed against Brian Johnson to a No Contest in the first round of the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’18.

– October 6th, Dante retained the MCW Heavyweight Title against Kekoa.

– January 18, 2019, Dante defended the MCW Heavyweight Title against Joe Keys.

– January 25th, Dante retained the title against Greg Excellent in a Steel Cage.

– April 27th, Dante retained the title in a 4-Way.

– June 1st, Dante competed in the MCW Bruiser Strong Rumble.

– June 29th, Dante, Joe Keys & Brian Johnson lost to The Shinobi Shadow Squad (Eli Isom, Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova) on ROH TV.

– September 7th, Dante lost to Austin Gunn in the Semi-finals of the ROH Top Prospect Tournament ’19.

– September 21st, Dante lost the MCW Heavyweight Title to Rhett Titus in a 7-Way Scramble.

– October 5th, Dante challenged Rhett Titus for the MCW Heavyweight Title.

– November 2nd, Dante lost to Billy Gunn at MCW Chaos in Culpeper.

– December 27th, Dante lost to Bishop Khan at MCW New Year’s Eve Extravaganza ’19.

– March 7, 2020, Dante challenged Joe Keys for the MCW Rage Television Title.

– November 21st, Dante challenged Kekoa for the MCW Heavyweight Title.

– December 25th, Dante & Joe Keys defeated Ken Dixon & Eric Martin on ROH TV.