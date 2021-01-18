Brian Zane

Real Name: Brian Schiedel

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 195 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 10, 1985

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Pro Debut: March 12, 2006

Trained By: Buddy Rose & Colonel DeBeers

Finishing Move: BZT



Biography

– Zane has used the nicknames The Z-Man & The Influencer.

– Zane competed in the WCWC Student Battle Royal.

– December 18th, Zane competed in a 3-Way for the WCWC Lightning Division Title.

– January 14, 2007, The Students (Zane, JD Mason, Kevin Cook & Kris Klash) defeated The Teachers (GQ Gallo, Cedric the Hitman, Jason Styles & Havoc) in a 8-Man Tag Team Survival Games Students vs. Teachers Elimination match.

– March 11th, Zane & G-Shock lost to Aaron Bolo & Tim Anderson on WCWC.

– March 2007, Zane began managing instead of wrestling. He managed different wrestlers in WCWC, APW & Black Label Pro; as well as other promotions.

– September 20, 2008, Zane & Draven Vargas lost to Shoot 2 Kill (Dustin Snyder & Erik Baeden) on WCWC.

– June 2013, Zane began the YouTube channel called Wrestling With Wregret. Since it’s incarnation the channel has expanded to cover weekly wrestling programming, pay-per-view reviews, sketches, interviews & more.

– May 6, 2017, Zane & The Classic Connection (Buddy Royal & Levi Shapiro) (c) would lose the APW Tag Team Titles to Lion Power (Will Hobbs & Marcus Lewis) in a Handicap Match.

– January 26, 2018, Zane lost to Pinkie Sanchez at the CZW Dojo Wars Super Show.

– March , Zane would begin calling his clients “sponsored athletes”.

– September 2019, Zane began working for Ring of Honor as a backstage interviewer, color commentator & hosts recurring countdown segments.