WrestleMania 39 set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

After they missed out on WrestleMania 37, Inglewood and the Los Angeles area will get their WrestleMania in 2023.

The city was scheduled to host this year’s WrestleMania but local officials had already said last year they would not be holding mass events due to the coronavirus pandemic. That forced WWE to go back to the WrestleMania 36 original plans and hold this year’s Mania in Tampa Bay.

In the WrestleMania Report video that WWE did, it was John Cena who made the announcement, first appearing in a full tuxedo but then ripping it off to show his usual wrestling gear.

“The City of Inglewood looks forward to the opportunity to host WrestleMania in 2023 and celebrates the deferral of this year’s event to Tampa Bay so they can have their rightful WrestleMania moment. Our time will come,” said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.

WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from the SoFi Stadium and just like next year’s Mania in Arlington, the hope is to have a full crowd at the brand-new facility.