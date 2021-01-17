WrestleMania 38 to be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in 2022

WrestleMania 38 in 2022 already has a host and WWE is thinking big as the show of shows will be returning to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Host of WrestleMania 32, the AT&T Stadium currently holds the WrestleMania indoor attendance record of over 100,000 fans and with hopefully the coronavirus pandemic in the rearview mirror by April 2022, just as many fans will be able to pack the stadium once again.

The date will be Sunday, April 3, and unlike this year’s Mania, it’s listed only as a one-night event. The news of the event was given by Sasha Banks in a spoof news video.

“We are elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.