WrestleMania 37 to welcome fans inside Raymond James Stadium

WrestleMania 37 will be seeing the return of fans, and while not close to 100% capacity, this year’s biggest event might be WWE’s first show with fans since March of last year.

In the press release announcing the changes to the upcoming three WrestleManias, WWE said that ticket information and safety protocols for this year’s event, moved to Tampa Bay, will be announced in the coming weeks. Additional info on WrestleMania week events will also be given in due time.

In the same press release, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also looked forward to WrestleMania bringing “tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area.” DeSantis has been getting a lot of flack for his way of tackling the coronavirus pandemic and was the one who deemed pro wrestling essential back last year, enabling WWE and AEW to keep taping shows in the state.

And unless the rules change, WrestleMania 37 will be the first one without any UK and European fans as several Presidential proclamations established restrictions on the entry of certain travelers into the United States in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

As of now, there are no plans to hold fans at any event leading up to WrestleMania 37, including the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The ThunderDome setup inside the Tropicana Field is a very complicated one and WWE looks like they’re sticking with it for the time being, making WrestleMania 37 that more special.