WrestleMania 37 heading to Tampa Bay on April 10 and 11

WWE has announced the location of the next three WrestleManias in an unprecedented move, assigning this year’s WrestleMania 37 to Tampa Bay, next year’s WrestleMania to Arlignton, Texas, and WrestleMania in 2023 to Inglewood.

The official announcement made by John Cena, Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks, Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a video.

This year’s WrestleMania will once again be a two-night affair taking place on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

“Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” added Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.