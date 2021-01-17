Sha Samuels

Real Name: Shaaheen Hosseinpour

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 236 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 27, 1985

Hometown: London, England

Pro Debut: April 17, 2004

Trained By: Mel Stuart & Dino Scarlo

Finishing Move: Exploder Suplex

Biography

– Samuels is nicknamed the East End Butcher. He’s also used the ring name Sirius.

– June 12, 2005, The Kartel (Samuels & Terry Frazier) defeated Project Future (Riccardo Young & Bobby Hostile) at LDN Invades Borehamwood.

– August 21st, The Kartel challenged AK47 (Ashe & Kris Linnell) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– July 29, 2006, Samuels challenged Dave Sharp for the 4FW Heavyweight Title.

– February 11, 2007, The Kartel defeated Maximum Head (Dan Head & Max Voltage) in a Swanley Street Fight at IPW:UK Battle One.

– July 15th, The Kartel defeated The Thrillers (Joel Redman & Mark Haskins) at IPW:UK Unfinished Business ’07.

– September 23rd, The Kartel defeated Swiss Money Holding (Ares & Marc Roudin) for the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– October 21st, The Kartel retained the titles against The Grimsby Guys (Lee Chaos & Sykes).

– October 27th, The Kartel defeated The Hated Heroes (Aviv Maayan & LT Summers) at PWG European Vacation II.

– November 11th, The Kartel defended the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles against The Thrillers.

– January 27, 2008, The Kartel retained the titles against The Leaders of the New School (Marty Scurll & Paul Robinson).

– February 29th, The Kartel & Martin Stone lost to Incoherence (Delirious & Hallowicked) & Helios in the second round of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’08.

– May 4th, The Kartel defeated The Thrillers for the RQW Tag Team Titles to Unify them with the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles.

– September 13th, The Kartel defeated Dan Marshall & Big Van Walter at wXw 18+ Reloaded.

– September 28th, The Kartel lost the IPW:UK Tag Team Titles to The Thrillers.

– January 10, 2009, The Kartel defeated The Crimson City Saga (Tommy End & Zack Sabre Jr.) at wXw Back to the Roots VIII.

– January 31st, Samuels won the SAS Declaration of War Tournament by winning a 4-Way.

– April 5th, Samuels lost to Dave Moralez at SAS Home Front.

– June 20th, Samuels defeated Martin Stone at SAS Caged Warfare ’09.

– August 1st, The Kartel defeated Doug Williams & Martin Stone in a Street Fight to win the wXw Tag Team Titles.

– October 3rd, The Kartel lost the titles to The Switchblade Conspiracy (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan).

– November 21st, Samuels lost to Tommy End at PWS Pro Wrestling Showdown 3: the Aftermath.

– April 24, 2010, Samuels lost to Lestyn Rees in a No DQ at Wrestling in Churchdown.

– October 10th, Samuels lost to Martin Stone at IPW:UK Make or Break ’10.

– March 6, 2011, Samuels defeated Terry Frazier in a I Quit match at IPW:UK No Escape ’11.

– May 15th, Samuels won the IPW:UK British Heavyweight Title by winning a 3-Way.

– July 10th, Samuels & Spud defeated Dave Mastiff & The Lion Kid at IPW:UK Summer Sizzler ’11.

– November 27th, Samuels retained the IPW:UK British Heavyweight Title against The Lion Kid.

– February 26, 2012, Samuels defended the title against Dave Mastiff.

– March 31st, Samuels retained the title against Martin Stone.

– June 9th, Samuels challenged Eddie Ryan for the 4FW Heavyweight Title.

– June 23rd, Samuels retained the IPW:UK British Heavyweight Title against Terry Frazier.

– August 26th, Samuels defended the title against Marty Scurll in a Iron Man match.

– September 15th, Samuels became the inaugural RevPro British Heavyweight Title. He would also win the All England Title.

– October 14th, Samuels retained the title against Dave Mastiff.

– November 16th, Samuels defended the title against El Ligero.

– January 12, 2013, Samuels & Dave Mastiff defeated Eddie Ryan & The Saint at 4FW New Year’s Wrestlelution ’13.

– March 9th, Samuels defeated Eddie Ryan for the 4FW Heavyweight Title.

– March 31st, Samuels lost the RevPro British Undisputed Heavyweight Title to Colt Cabana.

– May 18th, Samuels lost the All England Title to Zack Sabre Jr.

– May 25th, Samuels retained the 4FW Heavyweight Title against Jason Larusso.

– June 15th, Samuels challenged Colt Cabana for the RevPro British Heavyweight Title.

– June 16th, Samuels retained the IPW:UK World Title against Greg Burridge.

– August 18th, Samuels lost to Carlito at RevPro Summer Sizzler ’13.

– September 29th, Samuels retained the IPW:UK World Title against Grado.

– October 19th, Samuels defeated Doug Williams at RevPro Uprising ’13.

– November 29th, Samuels defeated Chuck Taylor at RevPro New Territory.

– December 7th, Samuels lost the IPW:UK World Title to Paul Robinson.

– December 8th, Samuels lost to Mark Andrews in the Semi-finals of the RevPro Extreme Measures ’13 Tournament.

– December 14th, Samuels lost the 4FW Heavyweight Title to Eddie Ryan while teaming with Gilligan Gordon in a Handicap Match.

– February 15, 2014, Samuels lost to Michael Schenkenberg in the Semi-finals of the wXw Road to 16 Carat Gold Tournament.

– February 28th, The Piledrivers (Samuels & Karsten Black) challenged Hot and Spicy (Axel Dieter Jr. & Da Mack) for the wXw World Tag Team Titles.

– March 16th, The Kartel defeated The Inner City Machine Guns (Ricochet & Rich Swann) for the RevPro British Tag Team Titles.

– April 13th, Sirius defeated The Rage for the WrestleForce World Heavyweight Title.

– May 15th, Samuels lost to John Klinger in the first round of the wXw/POW Catch Roulette.

– May 25th, Sirius lost the WrestleForce World Heavyweight Title to Jynx in a 3-Way.

– June 15th, The Kartel lost the RevPro British Tag Team Titles to England’s Calling (Joel Redman & Martin Stone).

– July 19th, Samuels challenged RJ Singh for the FPW Title.

– July 26th, Samuels challenged El Ligero for the NGW Heavyweight Title.

– August 16th, Samuels lost to Grado on TNA British Boot Camp.

– September 20th, Samuels lost to Will Ospreay in the Semi-finals of the IPW:UK Super 8 ’14.

– September 21st, Samuels lost to Martin Stone at the IPW:UK 10th Anniversary Show.

– October 24th, Samuels lost to Hardcore Holly at FPW Trick or Treat 4.

– November 2nd, Samuels defeated Grado at ICW Fear & Loathing VII.

– November 15th, Samuels defeated Joey Ryan at IPW:UK New Territory ’14.

– January 25, 2015, Samuels competed in the ICW Square Go!

– February 21st, Samuels defeated Mark Haskins to win the vacant WWL Title.

– March 29th, The 55 (Samuels, Kid Fite, Bram & Timm Wylie) defeated Noam Dar, Kenny Williams, Joe Hendry & Grado at ICW BarraMania.

– May 10th, Samuels retained the WWL Title against Doug Williams.

– June 14th, The Revolutionists (Samuels & James Castle) defeated Joel Redman & Jake McCluskey for the RevPro British Tag Team Titles.

– June 20th, Samuels competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top Rumble.

– July 11th, Samuels defeated Mr. Anderson at PCW Tribute to the Troops 2.

– September 12th, Samuels challenged Damo O’Connor for the XWA British Heavyweight Title.

– September 13th, Samuels retained the WWL Title against Jonny Storm.

– September 20th, Samuels lost to Sammy Smooth in the Quarter Finals of the IPW:UK Super 8 ’15.

– October 31st, Samuels defeated Lionheart in a I Quit match at PCW Fright Night 4.

– November 7th, Samuels lost to Gunner at NWA FIGHT! Modern Warfare.

– November 27th, Samuels defeated Kenny King at the PCW/ROH SuperShow of Honor #2 – Show 1.

– November 28th, Samuels defeated Dalton Castle at the PCW/ROH SuperShow of Honor #2 – Show 2.

– December 29th, The 55 (Samuels & Kid Fite) defeated Polo Promotions (Mark Coffey & Jackie Polo) for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– February 6, 2016, Samuels defeated Dave Mastiff in a Street Fight to win the PCW Title.

– March 11th, Samuels lost to Noam Dar at BCW the Brawl in the Hall.

– March 12th, Samuels competed in the PWE Elite Rumble.

– April 3rd, The 55 lost the ICW Tag Team Titles to Polo Promotions.

– April 23rd, Samuels retained the PCW Title against Dave Rayne.

– April 30th, Samuels defeated Bubblegum at PCW Pier Pressure.

– May 1st, Samuels defeated Eddie Dennis on RevPro Live at the Cockpit

– June 12th, The Revolutionists lost the RevPro British Tag Team Titles to Joel Redman & Charlie Garrett.

– June 25th, Samuels lost the PCW Title to Noam Dar in a 3-Way.

– July 2nd, Samuels & Lionheart defeated Grado & Noam Dar at PCW Top Gunn.

– July 10th, Samuels defeated Moose at RevPro Summer Sizzler ’16.

– August 12th, Samuels defeated Big Damo at RevPro Uprising ’16.

– October 8th, Samuels challenged BT Gunn for the PBW Heavyweight Title.

– November 10th, Samuels lost to Tomoaki Honma at RevPro/NJPW Global Wars UK ’16 – Tag 1.

– November 27th, Samuels defeated Kid Fite on ICW Fight Club.

– February 5, 2017, Samuels competed in the ICW Square Go!

– February 18th, Samuels lost to Joe Coffey on ICW Fight Club.

– February 19th, Samuels defeated Drew Galloway on ICW Fight Club.

– February 25th, Samuels lost to Chris Ridgeway in the first round of the PCW ’17 Kris Travis Memorial Tournament.

– March 18th, Samuels defeated Mr. Anderson at PWE Elite Rumble IV.

– March 19th, Samuels & Jack Jester lost to Wolfgang & Kid Fite on ICW Fight Club.

– April 16th, Samuels defeated Kit Fite in a Street Fight at ICW BarraMania 3.

– April 29th, Samuels competed in the WCPW Rumble.

– May 14th, Samuels challenged Kenny Williams for the ICW Zero-G Title.

– June 16th, Samuels challenged Gabriel Kidd for the WCPW Internet Title.

– June 25th, Samuels lost to Lionheart on ICW Fight Club.

– July 28th, Samuels defeated Ravie Davie at GPWA a Night at the Asylum 10.

– August 17th, Samuels lost a Street Fight to Bully Ray at RevPro Summer Sizzler ’17.

– September 30th, Samuels challenged Joe Coffey for the Scottish Heavyweight Title.

– November 4th, The Kinky Party (Samuels & Jack Jester) challenged The Marauders (Wild Boar & Mike Bird) for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– February 3, 2018, The Rapture (Samuels, Charlie Sterling & Zack Gibson) defeated The Kings of the North (Bonesaw, Dunkan Disorderly & Damien Corvin) in a Steel Cage to win the OTT Tag Team Titles.

– February 10th, Samuels defeated Karnage for the Target Wrestling Title.

– February 11th, Samuels competed in the ICW Square Go!

– February 21st, Samuels defeated Adam Maxted for the All England Title.

– April 8th, Samuels won the PCW Who Dares Wins Rumble ’18. Kings of Leon (Samuels & Lionheart) also won a 4-Way to win the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– April 15th, The Kinky Party defeated Ashton Smith & Rampage Brown for the ICW Tag Team Titles.

– April 28th, Samuels (c) & Jack Jester defeated Lionheart (c) & CJ Banks for the PCW Tag Team Titles.

– May 5th, The Kinky Party defeated Polo Promotions for the PWE Tag Team Titles.

– June 3rd, The Rapture lost the OTT Tag Team Titles to The Kings of the North.

– July 21st, The Kinky Party lost the PWE Tag Team Titles to The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) in a 4-Way Gauntlet.

– September 1st, Samuels lost the Target Wrestling Title to Martin Kirby.

– October 27th, The Kinky Party lost the PCW Tag Team Titles to Bram & Skeikh El Sham.

– December 2nd, The Kinky Party lost the ICW Tag Team Titles to POD (Ashton Smith & Rampage Brown).

– December 17th, Samuels lost a No Holds Barred match to Jimmy Havoc at FFW Deep Red.

– January 5, 2019, Samuels lost to El Phantasmo on RevPro Live at the Cockpit.

– February 24th, Samuels competed in the ICW Square Go!

– May 12th, Samuels lost to Minoru Suzuki at RevPro Mayhem ’19.

– May 29th, Samuels challenged David Starr for the IPW:UK World Title.

– June 14th, Samuels won the Frontline Heavyweight Title by winning a 3-Way.

– June 29th, Samuels & Josh Bodom won a 4-Way to win the RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Titles.

– August 3rd, Samuels competed in the wXw Shortcut to the Top.

– August 30th, Samuels & Josh Bodom lost to Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) in the finals of the RevPro Road to Royal Quest Tag Team Tournament.

– September 7th, Samuels retained the Frontline Heavyweight Title against Rocky Mac.

– November 9th, Samuels challenged Sean Kustom for the SWE World Heavyweight Title.

– December 21st, Samuels lost the Frontline Heavyweight Title to Adam Maxted in a 3-Way.

– January 10, 2020, The Legion (Samuels, Rampage Brown & The Great-O-Khan) defeated More than Hype (Darren Kearney, LJ Cleary & Nathan Martin) at RevPro New Year’s Revolution.

– November 15th, Samuels lost to Dan Moloney on RevPro Epic Encounters 5.

– December 26th, Samuels entered into the ICW Lionheart League.

– January 14th, Ed Harvey lost to Joe Coffey on NXT UK.