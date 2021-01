Red Velvet

Real Name: Stephanie Cardona

Height: 5’9″

Weight:

Date of Birth: June 16

Hometown: Florida

Resides: Toledo, Ohio

Pro Debut: March 24, 2016

Trained By:

Finishing Move: Velvet Dropkick

Biography

– Velvett is also known as Chastity Cardona.

– March 24, 2016, Velvett made her debut in a losing effort against Rebel at FEW Spring Break Down.

– May 13th, Velvett defeated Misty James at Mega Pro Rancine Rebellion.

– August 5th, Velvett competed in a 3-Way for the CWE Vixen’s Title.

– August 19th, Velvett won the vacant FEW Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.

– October 29th, Velvett retained the title against Gemini.

– November 6th, Velvett defended the title against Alyssa Sky.

– December 10th, Velvett retained the title against Lea Nox.

– January 21, 2017, Velvett lost the title to Lea Nox.

– May 19th, Velvett competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant PPW Diamonds Division Starlight Title.

– June 17th, Velvett lost to Gemini at FEW Survive 6.

– August 12th, Velvett lost to Lea Nox at FEW Autumn Brawl 2.

– September 23rd, Velvett won a Hardcore 4-Way at FEW the People’s Show.

– September 24th, Velvett lost to Lea Nox in the first round of the KOR Title Tournament.

– October 19th, Velvett lost to Aerial Monroe at FEW One Bad Ass Night.

– November 11th, Velvett competed in a 3-Way for the FEW Flares Title.

– December 16th, Velvett lost to MJ Jenkins at FEW Holiday Open Challenge 2.

– August 18, 2018, Velvett defeated Zeda Zhang in a Singapore Cane match at FEW the People’s Show.

– September 15th, Velvett defeated Gemini at FEW Red Alert.

– November 2nd, Velvett lost to Avery Taylor at SHINE 54.

– January 12, 2019, Velvett won a 3-Way to win the vacant FEW North Women’s Title.

– March 23rd, Velvett challenged Destiny for the ARW Bombshells Title.

– April 27th, Velvett challenged Brandi Lauren for the FTPW Ladies Title.

– September 14th, Velvett defeated Brandi Lauren to win the FTPW Ladies Title.

– January 19, 2020, Velvett lost to Kiera Hogan at FEW ReeferMania 4.

– February 8th, Velvett defeated La Rosa Negra at FEW Caribbean Heat.

– June 11th, Velvet & Kenzie Page lost to Brandi Rhodes & Allie on AEW Dark.

– June 12th, Velvett defeated La Brava at ARW EpiDemic.

– June 24th, Velvet lost to Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite.

– July 31st, Velvett defeated Kelsey Raegan at ARW Star Spangled Slammer 4.

– August 12th, Velvet lost to Abadon on AEW Dark.

– August 13th, Velvet lost to Mel on AEW Dark.

– August 27th, Velvet lost to Anna Jay on AEW Dark.

– September 2nd, Velvet lost to Allie on AEW Dark.

– September 10th, Velvet lost to Brandi Rhodes on AEW Dark.

– September 18th, Velvet lost to Madi Wrenkowski at Mission Pro Hell Hath No Fury.

– September 25th, Velvet lost to Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite.

– October 7th, Velvet defeated Elayna Black on AEW Dark.

– November 3rd, Velvet & Brandi Rhodes defeated Elayna Black & Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dark.

– November 4th, Velvet lost to Nyla Rose on AEW Dynamite.

– November 11th, Velvet lost to Tay Conti on AEW Dynamite.

– November 24th, Velvet defeated Tesha Price on AEW Dark.

– December 1st, Velvet defeated Lady Frost on AEW Dark.

– December 8th, Velvet defeated Dani Jordyn on AEW Dark.

– December 11th, Velvet defeated Rache Chanel at Mission Pro Run it Back.

– December 22nd, Velvet defeated Vertvixen on AEW Dark.

– January 12, 2021, Velvet defeated Leva Bates on AEW Dark.