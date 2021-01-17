Nikki Cross Puts Over Madison Rayne Upon her Retirement

WWE star Nikki Cross took to Twitter tonight to congratulate Madison Rayne on her retirement from wrestling. Rayne announced her retirement during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV. Cross noted that she spoke to Rayne during the Mae Young Classic in 2018.

“Congratulations @MadisonRayne

I loved chatting with you at the Mae Young Classic ❤️ So happy reading all the love from our peers who worked with you. Happy retirement and enjoy that walk into the sunset !”

Rayne then replied with, “Thank you so much. You are a star. I love watching you shine 🌟”

Cross replied to that with, “that means very much, thank you, I appreciate that. And also….this was awesome”

