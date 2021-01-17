Nevaeh thanks her former tag team partner Madison Rayne

Jan 17, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck


(photo posted on Facebook)

Madison Rayne announcer her retirement last night at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV. Nevaeh and Rayne (as Ashley Lane) become the inaugural SHIMMER Tag Team Champions. She tweeted….

