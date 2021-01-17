Nevaeh thanks her former tag team partner Madison Rayne



(photo posted on Facebook)

Madison Rayne announcer her retirement last night at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV. Nevaeh and Rayne (as Ashley Lane) become the inaugural SHIMMER Tag Team Champions. She tweeted….

16 yrs: We shared a locker room, we’ve shared waitressing jobs, gyms, hotels, car rides and making history as tag champs. You are a staple in the KO division and you ARE a staple is women’s wrestling. Most important, you are a staple in my life. Thank you. 👸🏼🐝 I love you. pic.twitter.com/JyLamjHHVK

— Nevaeh (@nevaehOi4k) January 17, 2021