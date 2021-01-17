Natalya achieves WWE milestone this week
The Queen of Harts wrestled against Liv Morgan on SmackDown this week.
Billie Kay’s involvement still couldn’t help her Riott Squad associate win the match. Nattie celebrated a victory, and an even bigger accomplishment.That match for Natalya against Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown this week marked her 1,500th match in the company.
1500th match. And another victory, stretching my record as the most winningest women in @wwe history. And look at all the respect I get for it, @YaOnlyLivvOnce💥 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tRhNQcmVEw
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2021