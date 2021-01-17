Natalya achieves WWE milestone this week

Jan 17, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

The Queen of Harts wrestled against Liv Morgan on SmackDown this week.

Billie Kay’s involvement still couldn’t help her Riott Squad associate win the match. Nattie celebrated a victory, and an even bigger accomplishment.That match for Natalya against Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown this week marked her 1,500th match in the company.

