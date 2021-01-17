More comments for #ThankYouMadison

Madison Rayne confirmed that she is retiring from professional wrestling and during the closing moments of the Hard To Kill pre-show, Rayne officially made the announcement. “First I want to acknowledge how proud I am to have had a career at Impact Wrestling,” she said. “It is with full and graceful heart that after 12 years, I announce my official retirement from Impact Wrestling. It is time for me, the wrestler Madison Rayne, to go home now, to be a wife, to be a mom, and move on with my life.” Rayne started wrestling in 2005 and joined Shimmer and did indie tours before being scooped up by TNA in 2009.

She spent the majority of her career with the Nashville-based promotion and apart from a short stint with Ring of Honor and an appearance at the Mae Young Classic tournament for WWE, Rayne remained loyal to the promotion that gave her the biggest platform. Lately, Rayne joined her husband Josh Mathews doing commentary for Impact Wrestling but this week the company announced a change in the broadcast booth, with Mathews getting promoted to senior producer. Rayne is a former five-time Knockouts champion and a two-time former Knockouts Tag Team champion.

.@MadisonRayne has announced her retirement from IMPACT Wrestling. 5-time Knockouts Champion. 2-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. A Knockouts legend. #ThankYouMadison pic.twitter.com/rF9LhqKmQE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021

I’m the one with a full & grateful ❤️ for all @MadisonRayne did for @IMPACTWRESTLING In the ring or behind the camera, your “impact” was always felt & you did everything w/a smile. Loved I got to see u find love/become a mom. Congrats on a great career. The best is yet to come. https://t.co/nXJZ1ywm2S — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) January 17, 2021

Thank you for everything you have done. You have done it all, in ring, in the booth, and behind the scenes. You have been such a huge part of @IMPACTWRESTLING and the Knockouts division.

Congrats on moving on to an exciting new chapter in your life! https://t.co/uaAB0mhoC9 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) January 17, 2021