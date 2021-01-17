More comments for #ThankYouMadison

Jan 17, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

Madison Rayne confirmed that she is retiring from professional wrestling and during the closing moments of the Hard To Kill pre-show, Rayne officially made the announcement. “First I want to acknowledge how proud I am to have had a career at Impact Wrestling,” she said. “It is with full and graceful heart that after 12 years, I announce my official retirement from Impact Wrestling. It is time for me, the wrestler Madison Rayne, to go home now, to be a wife, to be a mom, and move on with my life.” Rayne started wrestling in 2005 and joined Shimmer and did indie tours before being scooped up by TNA in 2009.

She spent the majority of her career with the Nashville-based promotion and apart from a short stint with Ring of Honor and an appearance at the Mae Young Classic tournament for WWE, Rayne remained loyal to the promotion that gave her the biggest platform. Lately, Rayne joined her husband Josh Mathews doing commentary for Impact Wrestling but this week the company announced a change in the broadcast booth, with Mathews getting promoted to senior producer. Rayne is a former five-time Knockouts champion and a two-time former Knockouts Tag Team champion.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ivy Nile

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal