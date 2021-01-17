Lionheart
Real Name: Adrian McCallum
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 215 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 17, 1982
Date of Death: June 19, 2019
Hometown: Coventry, England
Pro Debut: 2002
Trained By: Colin McKay
Finishing Move: Heartstopper
Biography
– Aside from Lionheart, Adrian also used the ring names Lean van Owen & Leon Lionheart.
– Titles & Accolades earned by Adrian included the 1PW World Heavyweight Championship
– BCW Heavyweight Championship (2x)
– BCW Openweight Championship
– DPW Heavyweight Championship
– European Heavyweight Championship
– ICW World Heavyweight Championship
– ICW Zero-G Championship (2x)
– TTP King of the Castle Tournament ’07
– NGW Tag Team Championship
– PBW Heavyweight Championship
– PBW Tag Team Championship
– PCW Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– PCW Tag Team Championship
– PWE Tag Team Championship
– RDW Heavyweight Championship
– Scottish Heavyweight Championship (3x)
– June 19, 2019, Adrian unfortunately passed away due to a suicide.