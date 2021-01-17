Lionheart



Real Name: Adrian McCallum

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 215 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 17, 1982

Date of Death: June 19, 2019

Hometown: Coventry, England

Pro Debut: 2002

Trained By: Colin McKay

Finishing Move: Heartstopper

Biography

– Aside from Lionheart, Adrian also used the ring names Lean van Owen & Leon Lionheart.

– Titles & Accolades earned by Adrian included the 1PW World Heavyweight Championship

– BCW Heavyweight Championship (2x)

– BCW Openweight Championship

– DPW Heavyweight Championship

– European Heavyweight Championship

– ICW World Heavyweight Championship

– ICW Zero-G Championship (2x)

– TTP King of the Castle Tournament ’07

– NGW Tag Team Championship

– PBW Heavyweight Championship

– PBW Tag Team Championship

– PCW Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– PCW Tag Team Championship

– PWE Tag Team Championship

– RDW Heavyweight Championship

– Scottish Heavyweight Championship (3x)

– June 19, 2019, Adrian unfortunately passed away due to a suicide.