Kiera Hogan: “If people don’t like it, that’s on them”

“I have had the chance to speak to kids in the LGBTQ community, and that means the world to me. I was once one of those kids, so I have an idea what they’re going through. Coming out is a challenge for every individual. There have been times in my life when I was made to feel that being gay was wrong. That can cause trauma. I was very hesitant about coming out, but it has made me stronger and more confident in myself because I’m able to accept myself. I want to be me 100%. I’m not going to hide. If people don’t like it, that’s on them.”

source: SI