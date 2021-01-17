Flair Credits Hogan For Getting Him Through Hard Times
In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair shared a photo of himself with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who he credited with getting him through hard times.
He wrote: “We Have Made History!! But More Importantly, He Has Always Been There For Me Through Hard Times! Thank You @HulkHogan!”
