Ethan Page: “Impact lied to my face”

Jan 17, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Check out what Ethan Page Wrote On Facebook Page The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast after They Aired his Match on Last Night Impact Wrestling PPV

“Impact lied to my face & just did what they wanted the whole time. I’m sorry if any of my fans paid for that PPV & felt cheated.”

