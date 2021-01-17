Ethan Page: “Impact lied to my face”
Check out what Ethan Page Wrote On Facebook Page The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast after They Aired his Match on Last Night Impact Wrestling PPV
“Impact lied to my face & just did what they wanted the whole time. I’m sorry if any of my fans paid for that PPV & felt cheated.”
So if you’re keeping track – Mickie James was pushed in front of a train, The OGz ran over a kid, Luchasaurus had his head smashed with a wrench, Allie was stabbed through the neck, John E. Bravo was shot and Ethan Page had his heart torn out.
Welcome to IMPACT Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/eiMYdlgbFS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 17, 2021