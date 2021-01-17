Chris Bey comments on the crossover between Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling

“I feel the same way all the fans feel. I feel excited about it. It’s very exciting. It’s a great time to be a wrestling fan. I always like feel it’s a good time to be a wrestling fan. Especially since I’ve gotten in the business. I just feel like things have just been, every year, just stacking and stacking and stacking and companies are rising and rising and rising and places like AEW come and they just build and build and build. All this younger crop of talent, this person’s nineteen, this person’s twenty, this person’s twenty-one, and they’re just amazing performers. Everything’s just getting incredible, bro. I just think it’s a great time to be a performer, a great time to be a fan. You just don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

source: Wrestling Inc.