Bruiser Bedlam
Real Name: Ion William Croitoru
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 285 lbs.
Date of Birth: December 7, 1963
Date of Death: February 21, 2017
Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario (Canada)
Pro Debut: 1984
Retired: 1998
Trained By: Nick DeCarlo & Rosettani
Finishing Move: Stomach Claw
Biography
– Aside from Bruiser Bedlam, Ion also used the ring names Johnny K-9, Taras Bulba, The Orhan Turgedan, The Mysterian & Terrible Turk.
– Outside of wrestling Ion has garnered many speculations towards his personal life & has been subject to having issues with the law.
– Titles held by Ion included the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship
– BCW Can-Am Heavyweight Championship
– ICW Heavyweight Championship
– MTW Heavyweight Championship
– SMW Heavyweight Championship
– June 21, 2017, Ion passed away.