Bruiser Bedlam



Real Name: Ion William Croitoru

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 285 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 7, 1963

Date of Death: February 21, 2017

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario (Canada)

Pro Debut: 1984

Retired: 1998

Trained By: Nick DeCarlo & Rosettani

Finishing Move: Stomach Claw

Biography

– Aside from Bruiser Bedlam, Ion also used the ring names Johnny K-9, Taras Bulba, The Orhan Turgedan, The Mysterian & Terrible Turk.

– Outside of wrestling Ion has garnered many speculations towards his personal life & has been subject to having issues with the law.

– Titles held by Ion included the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship

– BCW Can-Am Heavyweight Championship

– ICW Heavyweight Championship

– MTW Heavyweight Championship

– SMW Heavyweight Championship

– June 21, 2017, Ion passed away.