Alex Shelley comments on missing the Hard to Kill PPV main event

“There are certain things in life that are just out of our control, and unfortunately, my ability to compete at Hard to Kill has been dropped into that bucket. So, on that note, I owe an apology to Chris Sabin. I owe one to Rich Swann. I owe one to the fans, and I owe a receipt to The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega. I don’t like getting beat up by you, but I’ve accepted that that’s happened multiple times, and I was looking forward to returning the favor. You’ll get that in the mail, you’ll keep the yellow copy. I assure everyone out there, I don’t have COVID. I am not orthopedically injured, but in the interest in safety, my situation is a very complex one. I put that first, as does Impact management, and they are doing the most in terms of precautions to make sure nobody is at risk at Hard to Kill or going forward. However, as a transient figure in pro wrestling, I promise you that no matter what I’ll be back in Impact. You can count on that.”