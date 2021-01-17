1/17/21 ROH TV Report

– This week’s episode begins with a recap of Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH Pure Title against Flip Gordon & Dragon Lee defending the ROH World Television Title against Tony Deppen from Final Battle ’20.

– Quinn McKay discusses the upcoming matches tonight & says that Rey Horus is challenging Dragon Lee for the ROH World Television Title after he defeated Dalton Castle at Final Battle. The Top 3 Contenders for the TV Title are Rey Horus, Tony Deppen & Dak Draper. The top 3 Contenders for the Pure Title are Tracy Williams, Flip Gordon & Josh Woods.

– We see a promo from the returning Maria Kanellis-Bennett as she is bringing back the Experience.

– We see promos from Foundation member Rhett Titus & Flip Gordon. Titus states that Flip is disrespectful to the code of Honor. Flip says that he congratulates Rhett for finally getting his feel good moment but he’s the mercenary so he doesn’t give a damn about his feelings.

– Commentators for the night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Ring Announcer is Bobby Cruise & the judges for the Pure Rules matchup are Sumie Sakai, Gary Jester & Will Ferrera.

***Match #1: Flip Gordon defeated Rhett Titus with the Flip 5 in a Pure Rules match.

– Next week The Foundation (Tracy Williams, Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun) on ROH TV. Also Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match.

– We see promos from Rey Horus & Dragon Lee. Horus gives history lesson on his career for everyone that doesn’t know him. He is very honored to be here as a part of Ring of Honor. Dragon Lee cuts an angry promo & cuts to the point saying he’s part of the past, present & future.

***Match #2: Dragon Lee defended the ROH World Television Championship against Rey Horus via pinfall after using the Incineration.