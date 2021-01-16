WWE Smackdown shot with 8K cameras FOX uses for NFL

Jan 16, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

WWE shot the entrances for last night’s SmackDown on FOX episode with new 8K cameras.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account and Sports Illustrated noted last night that the upgraded camera work was due to WWE using the 8K cameras that FOX has been using for NFL games.

The 8K camera upgrade was a big hit with fans on social media during last night’s show with many commenting on how much better the entrances looked with the higher resolution.

