WWE Smackdown shot with 8K cameras FOX uses for NFL

WWE shot the entrances for last night’s SmackDown on FOX episode with new 8K cameras.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account and Sports Illustrated noted last night that the upgraded camera work was due to WWE using the 8K cameras that FOX has been using for NFL games.

The 8K camera upgrade was a big hit with fans on social media during last night’s show with many commenting on how much better the entrances looked with the higher resolution.

You can see a few related tweets below:

WWE got its hands on the 8K camera Fox has been using for NFL games 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sx3IjOmtdy — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) January 16, 2021

A reminder that @reymysterio started his career when we were watching TV in SD and 50 Hz… He's now coming out to 8K cameras with his son 🐐#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0D87Py5XYG — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 16, 2021

Yeah, WWE have 8k camera privileges. Wonder if they're going to be used for the Rumble as well? — Bad News Brown Da Chief Rocka (@5Deuce4Tre7) January 16, 2021

#WWE in 8K is next level. Like 3021. I love these cameras with the NFL on FOX and now WWE gets the benefit of using them. https://t.co/zlyr4qUqSd — Jᴜɪᴄᴇ Sᴘʀɪɴɢsᴛᴇᴇɴ (@JuicySteen) January 16, 2021

That 8K camera is so Crisp , I need one 😭😭 — Big Vuitton 🦉🔴 (@Vuittonlaflamee) January 16, 2021

WWE GOT THEM 8k CAMERAS FOX BEEN USING 🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown — CLE/LAMARvsTB at #SBLV⁷ #Titans (PAIN) (@BGeneus) January 16, 2021

Hold up, WWE got the 8K video they using in the NFL?! shoutout to Fox. — tavarus (@tavarusferguson) January 16, 2021

These 8K cameras are unreal for @NFL and @WWE Holy shit — Norton Graphics (@Norton_Graphics) January 16, 2021

The 8K camera is amazing. — Damon718 (@sakeem13) January 16, 2021