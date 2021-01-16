Wrestlemania officially moved to Tampa

Jan 16, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

BREAKING: WWE confirms WrestleMania 37 take place at the Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11, 2021.  

WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas, Texas on April 3, 2022.  

WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood/Hollywood, California on April 2, 2023.

