Wrestlemania officially moved to Tampa

BREAKING: WWE confirms WrestleMania 37 take place at the Raymond James Stadium on April 10 and 11, 2021.

WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas, Texas on April 3, 2022.

WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood/Hollywood, California on April 2, 2023.

Per @WWE, @WrestleMania 37, which was slated for Los Angeles, CA, has been relocated to the original location of WrestleMania 36: @RJStadium in Tampa, FL. WrestleMania 38 will be in Dallas, TX and 39 will head to @SoFiStadium. pic.twitter.com/4LpMNKy7v4 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 17, 2021