Video: John Cena appears in new WWE video

After months of reports on the internet regarding the status of WrestleMania 37, WWE has finally made an official announcement in quite a different way to reveal some important details about the next three WrestleMania events.

WWE released a WrestleMania Report on Twitter in which Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, John Cena, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks were featured.

Reigns announced that WrestleMania 37 will take place this year at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, April 10th and Sunday, April 11th.

Banks announced that WrestleMania 38 will take place on Sunday, April 3rd 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cena announced that WrestleMania 39 will go Hollywood on Sunday, April 2nd 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.