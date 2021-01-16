Statlander on lack of focus on the AEW women’s division: “It’s valid to accept criticism”

During a recent interview Kris Statlander shared her views on the lack of focus in the AEW Women’s Division

“It’s valid to accept criticism, but people have to remember that almost every single girl that got signed has never worked on TV before. A lot of men on the roster have worked on TV, and if they haven’t they’re working with people who have been on TV. We’re just learning as we go. We’re trying our hardest and doing training before TV every single taping. People that think we’re sitting on our butts and hoping things will be handed to us; we’re trying as hard as we can. There’s only so much we can do and only so much time we can get in a two hour show. There’s Dark, obviously, but it’s not live TV. People need to give it time. A lot of these girls, including myself, are working on TV for the first time and we’re not doing matches each week. I believe that we can do better, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. It’s going to take time and everyone has to accept that,” she said.

Statlander is currently rehabbing from her high-grade ACL tear suffered in June 2020.She is expected to return to in ring action soon.