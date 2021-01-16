Sony Pictures Network India takes over WWE Network in the country

The WWE Network in India is no longer available through the usual website and is now controlled via Sony Pictures Network and running on their OTT platform SonyLIV.

Offered for 299 Indian Rupees for 12 months, equivalent to $4, the plan will offer the usual WWE pay-per-views, NXT, and over 29,000 hours of WWE action. Ads will run during live events. Offline watching is available as well and the access is restricted to only one user per account.

An e-mail sent to WWE Network subscribers in the country last month gave a warning on the upcoming changes, saying, “We’d like to inform you that beginning January 2021, WWE Network in India will exclusively be available via Sony LIV. As a result, your current WWE Network subscription will not renew. You can still catch your favorite WWE action on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels. Please check out local listings for more details about when this programming is scheduled in your local area.”