Nyla Rose is under self quarantine

Nyla Rose Enters Self-Quarantine After Being Exposed To COVID-19, Dynamite Match Against Leyla Hirsch Off

The former AEW Women’s Champion says that due to her entering quarantine, she will be unable to make her scheduled appearances in the next two weeks.

I’ve found out that an immediate family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, I’ve been directly exposed. As per safety protocol I will be isolating / self quarantine for the next 14 days. Why do I mention this? Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend’s Virtual Meet & Greet with Damage 365 Promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. I’m very sorry to anyone that was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe everyone. Please social distance and mask up.

– NR