Matt Cardona arrives in Impact Wrestling

Jan 16, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder in WWE, showed up at the Impact Hard to Kill PPV. Cordova was successful in his Impact Wrestling debut match against Ace Austin via a disqualification.

