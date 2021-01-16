Matt Cardona arrives in Impact Wrestling
Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder in WWE, showed up at the Impact Hard to Kill PPV. Cordova was successful in his Impact Wrestling debut match against Ace Austin via a disqualification.
