Hard to Kill Results

Pre-Show Opener

To kick off the IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill 2021 Pre-Show, we immediately head into a video package highlighting the IMPACT Wrestling events that led up to tonight’s pay-per-view event.

IMPACT Superstars Enter Building

Following the opening video package, we head to the entrance of the Skyway Studios Arena in Nashville, Tennessee where we witness Moose, Chris Sabin and Rich Swann making their way into the arena as they get set for tonight’s pay-per-view.

Announcer’s Table

We head to the “Pre-Show” Panel which includes Madison Rayne, Scott D’Amore, and Jon Burton who all discuss multiple different matches on tonight’s main card line-up and their predictions for the outcome.

Video Clips – IMPACT Knockout Championship Rivalry

Next, we head into clips that are shown highlighting the rivalry between the current Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie.

Backstage – Kenny Omega

We head backstage where Kenny Omega is speaking with Don Gallows and The Good Brothers in regards to Moose entering tonight’s pay-per-view match. Omega is anything but thrilled about the last minute change to the card. Callis attempts to calm Omega stating that he need not worry, Callis apparently has the answer. Callis then proceeds to inform Omega that Moose still has two year left on his contract, he can either play ball, or the next two years won’t be so great for him. He continues that he’ll go talk with Moose and get things figured out.

Pre-Show Panel Discussion

We return to the panel as they cover the Barbed Wire Massacre between Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards. D’Amore asks the locker room leader (Edwards) to go shut Callihan up. On that note, we head into a video package that highlights the long feud between Callihan and Edwards.

As the panel discusses the on-going feud between the two wrestlers… Callihan interrupts and tells the fans to enjoy the violence and anarchy tonight. He says the entire wrestling world might be thinking about the main event, but fans will be talking about “The Draw” and the match after the show.

Video Clips

We head into a slide show of video clips shown highlighting the events leading up to tonight’s X-Division match between Manik, Rohit Raju, and Chris Bey.

Announcer’s Team

With the switch up in commentary and IMPACT Officials, we are informed that the team of Matt Striker and D’lo Brown will be holding down the main announcing duties for tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view event! Bring it on!

Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers

Alexander works over Myers, getting him to the mat, stomps, european uppercut, avoids Myers and lands a big kick. The two end up out on the floor, Alexander drives Myers into the apron, sits him on the apron, then hits a crossbody suicide dive to Myers’ back.

Back in the ring, Myers recovers and keeps Alexander grounded. Myers trips Alexander up and does some taunting, then stomps away at Alexander in the corner. Myers with a back elbow, cover, one-count. Myers with a flatliner, another cover, two-count. Alexander knocks Myers out to the floor, he gets back in the ring, big boot hits, looks for a tiger driver, no, but he’s then able to get an ankle lock on Myers. Alexander with a german suplex with the bridge for a two-count.

The top go up top, Alexander with a superplex, Myers rolls through for a two-count. Myers with a sitdown driver, another pin, another two-count. Backslide on Myers, two-count. Myers with a kick, blocked, discus punch by Alexander, and another one. Alexander tries for a tiger driver, Myers reverses into a roll-up for two. Alexander trips up Myers and goes right into an ankle lock. Myers tries to kick out, but Alexander holds on. Myers is able to pull down the head gear of Alexander and hits a huge lariat, cover, 1-2-3 for the three count pin and win for Myers!

Winner: Brian Myers

After the Match

Immediately following the match, Myers stands tall as he celebrates his victory inside the ring as we head into replays.

Announcer’s Table

We once again return to the announcer’s table where the panel welcome both Ace Austin and Madman Fulton to the table as they join the group. A little background information for Ace is given as we are reminded that Ace won this year’s Super X Cup just a few weeks ago. Austin says since he’s started with Impact he’s skyrocketed to the top.

Then, Austin is asked which match he’s most interested in watching tonight, however Austin is anable to choose just one match that he most wants to see, and with good reason. Austin states he doesn’t think this pay-per-view event should even be taking place without him. Finally, Austin says it’s a waste of his talent and his time. Before Austin can continue on his rant, he gets cut off with a conveniently timed commercial break.

Video package – Kenny Omega

As we return from the commercial break, we head right into yet another video package. To start the video we see where Kenny Omega as he appears on IMPACT Wrestling for the first time. We then see all the action that led up to tonight’s Six-Man Tag-Team Match-Up which will take place later tonight on the IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill 2021 Main Card.

Final Thoughts To End Pre-Show

As action-filled as the IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill 2021 Pre-Show was, as the show wraps up, we get one final shock before it goes off air… Madison Rayne confirms she’s retiring from Impact Wrestling.

Pre-Show Ends

Pay-Per-View Show Opening

Rosemary & Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K

As we head into the first official match-up of the IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view main card, we hear the entrance theme for the first competitor to make their way to the ring over the speakers in the Skyway Studios Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as we are ready to get this event underway! makes her way down the ramp and enters the ring as she awaits her partner for tonight’s match. Steve and Kaleb get things going with some quick back and forth action.

Kaleb is able to get the upper-hand in the match as Steve is sent out to the floor at ringside. Kaleb looks to take advantage of the opportunity and looks to fly, but for a moment hesitates and unfortunately catches a shot midair. Back in the ring, the women get in on the action with Rosemary swinging away on Dashwood. Dashwood gets back on the offense with multiple punches. She then wrenches back on Rosemary’s hair over the top rope.

Rosemary is in need of tagging out, and finally is able to do so. Steve with multiple clotheslines, snap mare, neck crank, plants Kaleb to the mat, cover, and he jumps up when Dashwood tried to kick him. Steve chases after Dashwood and runs right into a big dropkick by Kaleb, cover, two. Dashwood tags back in, kicks Steve’s arm and works it a bit before Kaleb gets back in there. He hits a side russian leg sweep on Steve.

Steve gets the hot tag and lights up Kaleb with more dropkicks and some lightning quick offense. He goes for the cover but Tenille breaks it up. She leads him on a wild goose chase all around the ring, right into a dropkick from Kaleb. Dropkick with a D.

Tenille starts directing traffic and watches to film some stuff for social media. They both climb to the top rope and Kaleb tries for a moonsault but comes up empty. Rosemary throws him over the ropes and hits Tenille with an exploder suplex. Kaleb rushes back in and gets caught with a double chokeslam.

Kaleb and Rosemary trade right hands back and forth. It’s Kaleb who gets the better of it before planting her with a superkick right under the jaw. Tenille tries to use her hairspray as a weapon, but the referee sees it and tries to take it away. Rosemary takes advantage and sprays poison mist into Kaleb’s face. Steve hits a tornado DDT from the second rope to win.

Winners: Rosemary & Crazzy Steve

“Earlier Today” Video Clip

We head into a video clip from “Earlier Today” where we see both The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega arrive in the building. Omega slaps some papers out of a guy’s hands as he walks by, and then Gallows slaps the poor guy down low as they continue walking forwards as if they just waved “hello”.

Old School Rules Six-Man Tag Team Match

Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake, Rhino, and Tommy Dreamer

We get the entrances for all six of the tag-team contenders as their entrance themes sound in the Skyway Studios Arena. Finally everyone is inside the ring. The referee signals for the bell to start the match. The bell rings and our next match-up is officially underway! To start things off, a group brawl with all out mayhem as all six men just start swinging on each other.

Jake with a big clothesline, sending Young out to the floor. Deaner and Jake face-off in the ring, Deaner slaps him in the face and immediately takes a big splash. Jake with punches to the face, Deaner rolls out to the floor. Back in the ring Doering and Rhino swing away on each other. Rhino with a shoulder thrust in the corner.

After several minutes the bad guys get their hands on steel chairs and take turns beating the hell out of Rhino first, then Tommy Dreamer. Cousin Jake rallies back and sends them all to the floor, flying over the ropes with a massive splash through everyone. Joe Doering still hasn’t left his feet though.

Back in the ring Jake tries to superplex Eric Young, but Doering breaks it up and powerbombs him into Dreamer instead. Big chokeslam to Rhino. Doring grabs a kendo stick but realizes he can do more damage with his fists, snapping it like a toothpick over his knee.

Jake starts trading hands with Big Joe and opens the door for Rhino to finally take him down with a Gore. Jake hits a Black Hole Slam on his cousin, but EY makes the save and plants him with a piledriver. It’s over.

Winners: Young, Deaner & Doering

Backstage

We head backstage where Swann is with Chris Sabin as the two begin their discussion as Swann states they are going to go out to the ring… and kick Omega and Good Brother’s asses!!!

Moose Enters

At this point, Moose comes in to where Swann and Sabin are having their discussion. Swann turns to Moose and asks him what he’s doing in here. Swann asks Moose how he can trust him after what’s happened the last few weeks. Swann says when Shelley went down, they would have brought in Willie Mack, but Moose took him out! Moose said he had to do what he had to do.

Moose then talks about playing football with guys he didn’t like in the past, adding that he would play hard because they were teammates. Moose continues that he’ll be damned if an outsider comes into Impact and disrespects the company. He hypes up his guys, they seem to be good with it, and Moose sits down next to them.

Women’s Knockouts Tag-Team Tournament Finals

Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh

Next up, we have the Knockouts Tag-Team Tournament Finals as we watch the entrances for Hog. Nevaeh starts this one out but is quickly overcome by a double team attack from her opponents. Havok runs in and steamrolls through both, connecting with big splashes in the corners and thrust kicks Kiera Hogan. She continues to stomp a mudhole in the corner, but Steelz takes a cheap shot at the double team once again takes its toll.

Hogan and Steelz deliver repeated running dropkicks in the corner, tagging in and out every few seconds. Steelz makes the mistake of trying to trade punches with her and Havok nearly throws her across the ring. She tries to make the tag, but Steelz jumps on her back and attempts to choke her out.

Hogan dives off the top, but Havok scoops her out of the air. Steelz then dives off the top, and she catches them both! HUGE double fallaway slam! Into the cover: 1… 2… no.

Navaeh gets the hot tag and hits both opponents with short-arm clotheslines. Steelz gets a facebuster. She sets up them up for a unique STO/DDT combo, but can’t quite get the pin yet.

Steelz is now putting the boots to Havok as she is now in control the match. Fire and Desire has Havok in the corner and they are getting the best of her. Hogan goes for the pinfall but only gets a two count. Steelz gets Havok in several headlocks as Havok struggles to make the tag. Nevaeh now in the ring and she takes control of the match.

Nevaeh gets Steelz down for the two count. Back on their feet now, Havok does a spot where she slams both women at the same time. Hogan hits a spinning neck breaker on Nevaeh to pick up the win.

Winners and NEW Women’s Knockouts Tag-Team Champions: Nevaeh & Kiera Hogan

After the Match

Immediately following the match, we see both Gail Kim and Madison Rayne come in with the titles as they hand off the titles to the winners and celebrate with them.

Backstage

We head backstage where Rosemary and Crazzy Steve talk with Taya Valkyrie and tell her they can help win tonight’s match. Taya says she knows she can win tonight’s match without them. Rosemary says it’s not Deonna she’s worried about, it’s the minions at ringside. Taya agrees to have them help out and then says after she wins they are going to Slamtown.

In-Ring – Ace Austin

We head back to the ring as Ace Austin makes his way out unexpectedly Ace Austin out now. He doesn’t have a match tonight and he’s not happy about his interview being cut at the panel before the show. Ace is demanding that he’s named the #1 contender for the X Division title and calls Scott D’Amore out.

D’Amore out now. Scott puts over Ace Austin but denies his request for an X-Division Championship match. However Scott has a special opponent for him. Matt Cordova comes out!

Matt Cordova vs. Ace Austin

Ace starts off the match in control. He goes to splash Matt in the corner but Matt reverses. Ace ends up putting Matt to the ground again and remains in control. Ace runs at Matt but Matt connects with a Flapjack.

Ace in the corner and Matt hits the “re-boot” on Aces. The match comes to an end when Fulton rushes the match and it ends in DQ. Matt ends up fighting him off before he hits the rough rider on Fulton.

Winner By Disqualification: Matt Cordova

Video Package – X-Division Championship

We head into a video package highlighting the events leading up to tonight’s X-Division Championship Match.

X-Division Title Match

Manik (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Chris Bey

Fast paced start that eventually leads to a stalemate. Bey and Raju trade shots in the middle of the ring, cutter on Bey, cover, two. Bey sent into Manik, he goes to the apron, Raju knocks him to the floor. Raju works over the champion, but gets tripped up and pulled out to the floor by Bey. Manik tries for a pin, cover, Manik with a modified texas cloverleaf!!

Raju takes a suplex by Manik and goes out to the floor. Lots of back and forth action. Manik gets his mask removed! Has lots of face paint under it though Raju is put on the top rope, Bey follows, but gets knocked down. Manik leaps up and hits a hurricanrana on Raju, cover, two. Manik looks for a tombstone, Bey reverses, Manik reverses again and hits it on Bey. Raju with a running knee, takes a kick, throws another of his own, pin, two-count. Manik flops over on Bey for another two-count.

Manik with a kick to Raju, but the champion takes a headbutt. Manik with a slingshot DDT, he throws Bey into Raju (knocking him to the floor). He then hits a crucifix bomb on Bey for two. Manik to the top floor, frog splash on Bey, but Raju then lands a big knee to Manik, cover, two. Bey caught up in the tree of woe, Raju with a double stomp on him. Raju with a regal stretch on Manik in the middle of the ring, Bey breaks it up though. Raju with a small package on Bey, two-count. He hits a jumping knee kick, then a single-leg dropkick. Manik comes in out of nowhere to roll-up Raju for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Manik

Backstage – Eddie Edwards

We head backstage after the match and we see Eddie Edwards talking to Alisha Edwards as he states that she has to promise him that she won’t go to the ring during his match against Sami Callihan. She promises she’ll stay out of it.

Impact Knockouts Championship Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) with Kimber Lee and Susan vs. Taya Valkyrie with Rosemary and Crazzy Steve

Taya Valkyrie out first, followed by Deonna Purrazzo. The match starts off. There was a brawl outside the ring before the match and the referee ejected several people to the back. The match finally starts and Deonna is in control early on. Deonna locks in several holds. Taya is selling injuries to her arm and leg as she starts to gain control of the match. Deonna is targeting Taya’s leg. Taya goes right after Deonna, big stomps in the corner, shots to the face, and Deonna gets out to the floor.

Taya follows, Lee is able to hit a few shots and then ends up getting blasted by the challenge. Deonna and Taya continue to brawl with Rosemary and Lee fight. Susan is recording Steve, referee is trying to get control and Steve knocks him down to the ring. The referee ends up sending everyone to the back! The two wrestlers finally get back into the ring as Taya takes control of the match. Deonna then lands a kick to the arm, and focuses her attention on Taya, she then stomps down on her arm.

Taya now has Deonna’s legs locked up and curb stomps her from behind as Taya locks in a modified STF on Deonna. Deonna eventually escapes. Down on the mat now, Deonna locks in a hold with her arms tied behind her back. Taya quits. Deonna retains.

Winner and STILL Women’s IMPACT Knock-Outs Champion: Deonna Purrazzo

Promo

Next we get a video promo for the Karate Man vs. Ethan Page match-up which is coming up shortly.

Karate Man vs. Ethan Page

Page and Karate Man talk some trash. They throw punches, but the power of both men block it. This match isn’t taking place in a ring, it’s more of a cinematic style (green screen) match. Page lands the first blow, causing Karate Man to bleed. Page then takes a bunch of big kicks. Page lands a punch and thinks he won, but Karate Man gets back up and lands a huge jumping kick. He says he’s died a thousand deaths and isn’t afraid of Page.

Karate Man is now bicycle kicking Ethan Page. Karate Man rips out Ethan Page’s heart. Some 80’s style Karate music starts playing as we fade to black…

Backstage

Don Callis and Moose have a backstage segment. Moose says after they win tonight he’s going after the Impact Wrestling Championship. Moose then teases that he will show up to AEW to take that championship as well.

Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

Out first for this Barbed Wire Massacre Match is Sami Callihan as his music sounds to signal his entrance. Out next is Callihan’s opponent, Eddie Edwards as his entrance theme sounds and it’s Edwards who makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring with his awaiting opponent. The referee stands in the center of the ring, looking to both competitors. .

The bell rings and the two tie up. The two exchange blows. Sami is hung up in the barbwire right off the bat. Eddie goes to the outside of the ring to secure more barbwire. Eddie wraps the barbwire around Sami’s head. The two exchange blows. Sami is hung up in the barbwire right off the bat. Eddie goes to the outside of the ring to secure more barbwire. Eddie wraps the barbwire around Sami’s head. This is nuts.

Sami is bleeding as the action is now going on outside the ring. Sami is now in control. Sami picks up a sheet of wood and throws it at Eddie. Sami tosses Eddie back into the ring. As they return to the inside of the ring, Sami hangs Eddie up on the barbwire rope. Sami tries to open up Eddie more with additional barbwire while he’s trying to get up to his feet. Both men are bleeding from their faces now. Eddie tries to regain control of this match. Eddie goes for the chair wrapped in barbwire and clocks Sami with it across the back as he was attempting to get up.

Eddie slams Sami on the barbwire chair and goes for the pin. Eddie gets a two count. Eddie charges Sami but Sami side steps and Eddie goes crashing into the cage. Both men continue to battle it out before both end up on the mat struggling to get up.

Sami goes for a kendo stick wrapped in barbwire while Eddie gets a baseball bat wrapped in barbwire. The two trade weapons. Eddie wacks Sami with the Kendo stick. Eddie goes up to the top rope but Sami shoved him off and he landed on some sort of chain that is strung up across the ring. Sami sets up some wood cross two chairs before putting Eddie up on the top rope. Sami thumbs him in the eye before piledriving him through the wood. Sami goes for the pin but only gets a two count.

Back on his feet now, Sami smashes a chair across Eddie’s back. Eddie hits the Boston Knee Party on Sami. Goes for the pin but only gets a ONE count. Eddie drops Sami on the chair again. He covers him for the three count pin and win!

Winner: Eddie Edwards

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & Chris Sabin & Moose

In Progress…