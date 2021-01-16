Hard To Kill 2021 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, Impact Wrestling presents its first pay-per-view of 2021, Hard To Kill. The full card is as follows:

Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose vs Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers in a six-man tag team match; Deonna Purrazzo vs Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts title; Manik vs Chris Bey vs Rohit Raju in a triple threat match for the X Division title; Havok and Nevaeh vs Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz for the vacant Knockouts Tag Team titles; Eddie Edwards vs Sami Callihan in a barbed wire massacre match; Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering vs Cousin Jake, Rhino, and Tommy Dreamer in an old school rules six-man tag team match; The Karate Man vs Ethan Page; Rosemary and Crazzy Steve vs Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K in an intergender tag team match; and Brian Myers vs Josh Alexander in the pre-show match.

The show is available to stream via Fite.TV for $39.99 in North America and $19.99 for the rest of the world.