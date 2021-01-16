Ethan Page Says Bringing “Karate Man” to Television Was Not His Idea

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Ethan Page recently took to Twitter to say that bringing his alter ego “The Karate Man” from his YouTube channel to IMPACT television was not his idea.

Page, who could not come to terms for a new contract with IMPACT, said that he had actually asked them not to bring that character to television.

“I actually asked them not to do karate man on tv”, Page wrote. “I don’t write the show. It was a YouTube thing.”

Ethan Page will face The Karate Man at Hard to Kill on Saturday night.

You can read the tweet here: