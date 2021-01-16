Details On ROH’s Upcoming Taping Schedule

Ring of Honor is preparing to tape at least a months worth of new content beginning next week, and remain one of the only major promotions that have not had a recent outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Fightful Select, ROH’s bubble is the key reason that they’ve yet to have any positive cases of the virus, as the company’s methods are very strict for talent. This doesn’t mean that ROH may never have a positive case or two, but it has helped them avoid the recent outbreak that WWE, AEW, and IMPACT were a victim of.

The report adds that talent will be arriving later today to Baltimore, with tapings scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.