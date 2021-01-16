1/15/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 2,152,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, an increase of 150,000 viewers from last week’s overnights. The final rating for last week ended up being 2.12 million viewers. The show started strong with 2,200,000 viewers in the first hour and then had 2,105,000 viewers in the second hour.

Smackdown tied first in 18-34 with a 0.3 rating, tied second in 18-49 with a 0.6 rating, and tied third in 25-54 with a 0.8 rating.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

