WWE Elimination Chamber date reportedly set

WWE is reportedly changing the planned date for the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was originally scheduled for February 28, but now PWInsider reports that the event will be held on February 21 instead.

Elimination Chamber 2021 will likely be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, and is expected to be held from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

This report on WWE changing the Elimination Chamber date comes after it was revealed that the WrestleMania 37 date is also changing, and the location for The Grandest Stage of Them All is still up in the air. You can click here for the latest details.

Stay tuned as WWE should be officially announcing the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view soon.