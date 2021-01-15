Notes on Bayley and AJ Styles

– Bayley has taken to Twitter and asked Triple H if she can be added to the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

.@TripleH put me in the women’s Dusty tournament — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 15, 2021

– AJ Styles Discusses Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson Reuniting In AEW

“It’s one of those things where it’s like, how did this get over so well. It’s because you had guys that genuinely wanted to hang out together, we weren’t just together when it came to wrestling, we were together outside of the wrestling ring too, we were actually hanging out and I think that’s why it worked so well for us at that time. We all hang out together, so seeing those guys, I’m happy for them, it’s cool they’re able to continue what they started, whenever it was.”

Source: Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report