NJPW removes Jay White’s profile from website

Fueling more rumors that Jay White is departing New Japan Pro Wrestling, his profile on the official NJPW website has been completely removed and is nowhere to be seen.

It is believed that WWE is trying their best to land the signature of the popular 28-year-old from New Zealand who spent most of his wrestling career wrestling for NJPW. Known also as Switchblade, he is a former IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and United States champion, and has never competed for WWE.

During the Wrestle Kingdom post-show press conference earlier this month, White expressed his desire to leave New Japan after the New Year Dash event, an event which took place on January 6. White teamed up with his Bullet Club team mates to lose to CHAOS in a 10-man tag team match at New Year Dash.

White main evented Wrestle Kingdom 15, losing to Ibushi in a match for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles.