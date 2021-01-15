News on AJ Styles and Michelle McCool

Jan 15, 2021

Photo Credit: WWE

AJ Styles on when his career might come to an end via Twitch…

It’s really whenever it feels right. Some days, I feel like I can go five, six more years; and then some years I’m like, ‘Oh, man, I can be done this year.’ As you get older, it’s just changing. You have to listen to your body and figure out what it can do next. With my style, it’s a bit different, so I like to push it still to this day. I’m going to go as long as I can, as long as I can stay healthy and see what happens and where it takes us.

Michelle McCool announced she has Covid 19…

