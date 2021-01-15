Moose to replace Alex Shelley in Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill main event

Impact Wrestling has announced a change to the main event for Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will be replacing Alex Shelley in the six-man main event.

The new main event will see Moose, Impact World Champion Rich Swann and Chris Sabin take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers.

Impact noted that Shelley informed them late last night that he is unable to travel to Nashville for the pay-per-view due to unavoidable circumstances.

“When we got the news from Alex there was no question what we needed to do,” said Impact Co-Vice President Scott D’Amore in a press release. “Extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures – I personally contacted Moose and he accepted the match immediately. I know Rich Swann in particular has his issues with Moose. but this is time to put personal issues and egos aside.

“HARD TO KILL is a huge event for IMPACT Wrestling and a historic one for professional wrestling in general. IMPACT Wrestling needs to put our best foot forward. Moose fits that bill. He is a physical specimen, a five-tool athlete, and has proven himself to be a world-class professional wrestler. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers will have their hands even more full now when they step into the ring with IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, IMPACT Original Chris Sabin, and the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose.”

The Impact Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Remember to join us at 7pm ET for live coverage. Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c)

Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh

Barbed Wire Massacre Match

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards

Old School Rules Match

Eric Young, Joe Doering and Cody Deaner vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Jake Something

Cinematic Match

Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose and Chris Sabin

Crazzy Steve and Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb

Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-show

Brian Myers vs. Josh Alexander