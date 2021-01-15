Jey Uso wants to win the Royal Rumble and go for the WWE Championship

Jey Uso has declared his spot for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Uso took the mic before tonight’s WWE SmackDown opener against Shinsuke Nakamura and announced that he will be in the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

It’s interesting to note that Uso said he and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns aren’t satisfied with just running SmackDown, so he plans on winning The Rumble and going on to WrestleMania 37 to challenge either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the title. Goldberg is set to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Title at the Rumble pay-per-view.

There are now 23 open spots for the 30-Man Rumble Match. Uso joins Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, and The Miz as confirmed participants.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, 23 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37