Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling Cast Member Dustin Diamond Has Stage 4 Cancer

Screech from Saved by the Bell, a late 80’s, early 90’s hit TV series aimed at teens, has stage 4 cancer.

Dustin Diamond, a known wrestling fan who appeared on Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling in 2008, was sick and went to the hospital where he was given the news about his cancer.

Below are quotes from his representatives about his health concerns.

“At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer,” a message on Diamond’s official Facebook account reads. “Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

“We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time,” the post concludes. “All positivity and prayers are appreciated.”