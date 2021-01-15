Drew McIntyre Isn’t Sure How He Caught COVID-19

It was reported earlier this week that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre contracted COVID-19, which forced him off of WWE TV. It’s believed that McIntyre is one of several wrestlers from multiple companies (including WWE, Impact & AEW) to have contracted the virus.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McIntyre isn’t sure how he got the virus, as he only ever really leaves the home for work. He tested negative several days before last Monday, after last week’s tapings. As previously noted, this means that he wouldn’t have spread it to the people who appeared at Legends Night on January 4.

The Royal Rumble happens on January 31, and wrestlers are allowed to return between 10-14 days after a positive test. While the CDC recommends people take the full two weeks to quarantine, 10 days is acceptable in some cases according to the official website. This means that the earliest McIntyre will return will be the January 24th episode of RAW. This is assuming he doesn’t start to show symptoms and get sick, which could keep him out longer. The belief is currently that he will be ready for the match with Goldberg on the 31st.