Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has set a new match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Thursday that Cody Rhodes will face Peter Avalon on the episode, as you can see below.

This marks Avalon’s first Dynamite appearance since May. The updated lineup for the show is:

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager

* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Matt Sydal and Top Wolf

* Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Jon Moxley vs. TBA

* Adam Page and Dark Order vs. The Hybrid 2 & Chaos Project

* Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon