Tony Schiavone Gives Update On Erick Redbeard’s AEW Status, If Jay White Will Join

During the latest AEW Dynamite post-show, Tony Schiavone took fan questions and one of them asked if Erick Redbeard will return to Dynamite at some point. He was also asked about the rumors that Jay White could be a free agent soon and if he would appear on AEW TV.

When asked about Redbeard, he said: “I think Erick’s appearance only came on that tribute show to his former tag team partner. And then again, I say that and who knows? He could show up tomorrow.”

When White was brought up, he replied: “Don’t think so. I think he’s pretty much locked into what he’s doing there [in NJPW].“