Sybil Starr



Real Name: Sybil Anne Starr

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 125 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1974

Born: Chicago, Illinois

Raised: Ludington, Michigan

Pro Debut: 2004

Trained By: The Michigan Sports Camp

Finishing Move: Triangle Headscissors

Biography

– Apart from professional wrestling, Sybil is pro MMA fighter, producer, model & actress. Sybil also runs her own company called Sybil Starr Productions.

– October 1, 2005, Sybil defeated Wildman Rogers in a Hardcore Housekeeping match at EWF Uncensored 4.

– November 5th, Sybil defended the recently won EWF Intergender Title against Chip Daley.

– November 19th, Sybil defeated Sonya Blackhawk at BWCW Slam Jam ’05.

– January 7, 2006, Sybil defended the EWF Ladies Title against Lexi.

– June 25th, Sybil & Desmond Dukes defeated AC Suede & Dallas Rose at PoG Faded Glory.

– July 15th, Sybil defended the EWF Ladies Title against Lady Jade.

– May 4, 2008, Sybil defeated Chip Daley at PoG Flashback.

– October 25, 2009, Sybil defeated Hellena Heavenly at POGW Glorified.

– June 23, 2012, Sybil defeated Sin D for the vacant POGW Women’s Title.

– March, 26, 2016, Sybil defeated Sin D for the HLW Women’s Title.

– January 21, 2017, Sybil defended the POGW Women’s Title against Betty Battles.

– October 13th, Sybil defeated Sin D at PPW Ladies Night.

– January 6, 2017, Sybil challenged Tenshi for the AIWF World Women’s Title.

– March 3, 2018, Sybil lost to Avarice Gloom at a MPW Event.