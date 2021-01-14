Sybil Starr
Real Name: Sybil Anne Starr
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 125 lbs.
Date of Birth: 1974
Born: Chicago, Illinois
Raised: Ludington, Michigan
Pro Debut: 2004
Trained By: The Michigan Sports Camp
Finishing Move: Triangle Headscissors
Biography
– Apart from professional wrestling, Sybil is pro MMA fighter, producer, model & actress. Sybil also runs her own company called Sybil Starr Productions.
– October 1, 2005, Sybil defeated Wildman Rogers in a Hardcore Housekeeping match at EWF Uncensored 4.
– November 5th, Sybil defended the recently won EWF Intergender Title against Chip Daley.
– November 19th, Sybil defeated Sonya Blackhawk at BWCW Slam Jam ’05.
– January 7, 2006, Sybil defended the EWF Ladies Title against Lexi.
– June 25th, Sybil & Desmond Dukes defeated AC Suede & Dallas Rose at PoG Faded Glory.
– July 15th, Sybil defended the EWF Ladies Title against Lady Jade.
– May 4, 2008, Sybil defeated Chip Daley at PoG Flashback.
– October 25, 2009, Sybil defeated Hellena Heavenly at POGW Glorified.
– June 23, 2012, Sybil defeated Sin D for the vacant POGW Women’s Title.
– March, 26, 2016, Sybil defeated Sin D for the HLW Women’s Title.
– January 21, 2017, Sybil defended the POGW Women’s Title against Betty Battles.
– October 13th, Sybil defeated Sin D at PPW Ladies Night.
– January 6, 2017, Sybil challenged Tenshi for the AIWF World Women’s Title.
– March 3, 2018, Sybil lost to Avarice Gloom at a MPW Event.