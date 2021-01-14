Serena Deeb says getting released from WWE was the best thing that could have happened

The current NWA Women’s champion and AEW star Serena Deeb is not missing her time with WWE and referred to her losing her job as the best thing which could have ever happened to her.

Deeb was part of the WWE Performance Center coach team, focusing on training the up-and-coming female WWE Superstars, a job she had from February 2018 until she was cut in April 2020 by the company due to the coronavirus cost-cutting measures.

“It was probably the best thing that ever happened to me, losing my job, because AEW probably would not be happening right now,” Deeb said on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. “I don’t even look back on that with any type of negative feelings or anything…it is purely positive for me.”

Deeb made her AEW debut in September of last year and signed a few weeks later. A month later, she beat Thunder Rosa during an episode of UWN Primetime Live to claim the NWA Women’s title, a title which she holds on to till today.

“I knew from that first taping that I wanted to be a part of. I just had such a positive experience, and just the way it all turned out. I couldn’t have asked for a better story,” Deeb continued.